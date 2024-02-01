TGTE Congratulates Taiwan President- Elect Lai. Reaffirms Support For Taiwanese People.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The TGTE is a democratically elected political formation among over a million strong Eelam Tamil diaspora (Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, sent a letter on behalf of the TGTE's parliamentarians and the Eelam Tamils to Taiwan President- elect Lai Ching-te on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, congratulating him on his historic win and applauding both the President-elect's campaign and the Taiwanese People for their courage in "fearlessly exercising their right to self-determination" "despite provocations and threats from external powers."The letter reaffirmed the TGTE's long standing support of "the self-determination of the Taiwanese people" and discussed the shared interest among both the President-elect and the Taiwanese People at large and the TGTE and the Eelam Tamil People at large in protecting and strengthening the ability of any People to realize their inherent right to self-determination. The letter to Taiwan's President-elect concluded with TGTE's expression of its "preparedness to support" his presidency.The letter to Taiwan President-elect Lai states:"As Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), on behalf of our parliamentarians and the Eelam Tamils, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your historic win."The TGTE is a democratically elected political formation among over a million strong Eelam Tamil diaspora (Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka). Based on self-determination, democracy, transnationalism, and transparency, the TGTE's political goal is the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam on the island of Sri Lanka.The TGTE has always supported the self-determination of the Taiwanese people. I therefore also take this opportunity to congratulate the People of Taiwan for fearlessly exercising their democratic right and electing you and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim to office despite provocative actions and threats from external powers. As you aptly said during your post-election address,"Between democracy and authoritarianism, we choose to stand on the side of democracy. This is what this election campaign means to the world."Given your unwavering commitment to the Taiwanese Peoples' right to self-determination and maintaining the distinct identity of the people of Taiwan, we are confident that Taiwan will realize its proper place among the current international order.The Tamil People's ongoing struggle to realize our own right to self-determination--in our case, in the form of an independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam--aligns us with all Peoples that assert their legitimate aspirations amid geopolitical tensions, whether in the form of autonomous rule or complete independence, so long as it is the People's Will. It is in this spirit that I reiterate the TGTE's longstanding and continuing solidarity with the Taiwanese People and our preparedness to support your presidency.The TGTE believes that Peoples working for recognition of their selfhood and inalienable rights have much to gain from understanding one another's homegrown strategies to advance democracy and participate freely in the global community of nations. Our shared hope is for a just world where all national formations stemming from the Will of the People, regardless of size or influence, can thrive as equals and express their inherent sovereign will."On behalf of the TGTE and the Eelam Tamil people from the island of Sri Lanka, I wish you and the People of Taiwan a bright and prosperous future." Concludes the letter.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.

