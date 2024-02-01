(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Project Management Team Renew EDAC Certifications

- Sara Beth Joyner DALLAS, TEXAS, US, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House, leading firms in art consulting and visual communications for healthcare and corporate environments, proudly announce that their team of project managers has successfully renewed their Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification (EDAC). This achievement underscores the firms' commitment to employing evidence-based design principles to enhance outcomes in healthcare facility projects.Elevating Healthcare Environments through Evidence-Based DesignEvidence-based design (EBD) is a field of study emphasizing the use of data and research to influence the design of physical spaces, with the goal of improving outcomes, including patient recovery times, staff efficiency, and overall facility effectiveness. By renewing their EDAC certifications, the project managers at Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are equipped with the latest insights and methodologies to apply these principles effectively in their projects.“Maintaining our certifications and keeping up with continuing education is one of the ways we let our clients know that we're always looking out for their long-term interests” shared Sara Beth Joyner, President.The Impact of Evidence-Based DesignThe application of evidence-based design by Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House has been instrumental in creating healthcare environments that not only heal but also inspire. Through strategic visual communications and art placement and selection, the firms have contributed to:.Reduced stress and anxiety for patients, visitors, and staff..Improved patient outcomes and satisfaction scores..Enhanced work efficiency and morale among healthcare providers.Commitment to Excellence in Healthcare Art ConsultingThe renewal of EDAC certifications by the project management team highlights Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's dedication to excellence and continuous improvement. By integrating evidence-based design into their art consulting and visual communications practices, the firms ensure that their projects are not only aesthetically pleasing but also contribute positively to health and well-being.“Although evidence-based design is typically centered around healthcare environments, we've found that we are also able to use the principles and methodologies of EBD in corporate environments as well” noted Sr. Project Manager, Mercedes Burton.A Legacy of Transforming SpacesFor over two decades, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have been at the forefront of transforming healthcare and corporate spaces through art and visual communications. Their approach combines artistic creativity with evidence-based design principles to create environments that support healing, productivity, and well-being.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art HouseHealthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, President214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, Sr. Project Manager972-730-6622......

