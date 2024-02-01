20,000 People Attend Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Display In Bikaner

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 2 (IANS) In a historic and breathtaking display, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was treated to around 20,000 people, including school children, in Rajasthan's Bikaner to a spectacular aerial show.

As part of showcasing the prowess of the IAF and its contribution in nation building, an "Air Awareness Campaign" was organised by it on Thursday.

The unique nine aircraft formation aerobatics team of the IAF, SKAT, performed a thrilling display, flying in various formations and performing aerobatic manoeuvres during the campaign.

At present, the team is led by Group Captain G.S. Dhillon, a fighter pilot of the IAF.

The show was conducted with the dual intention of motivating the youth to join the armed forces and showcasing the attributes of indomitable spirit and discipline in the IAF.

The air display by SKAT was witnessed by a large crowd at 11:30 a.m. The profile was specifically crafted and curated to keep the audience enthralled throughout the duration of the display.

The team performed many challenging manoeuvres which require absolute precision, synchronisation and a very high degree of professional competence.

Apart from the SKAT display, the audience also witnessed a mesmerising and thrilling display of the sky diving team of the IAF -- Akash Ganga and Low Level Aerobatics by Tejas and Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft.

SKAT was formed in 1996 and the motto of the Squadron is "Sadaiva Sarvottam" meaning "Always The Best".

After initially flying Kiran Mark-II aircraft, SKAT was re-equipped with Hawk Mk-132 aircraft in the year 2015.

The team has carried out more than 600 air displays across India as well as in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and the UAE, said Colonel Amitabh Sharma, PRO (Defence), Jaipur.

