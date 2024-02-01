Court Rejects Martinelli's 13Th Attempt To Dodge Jail Sentence

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)



Legal appeal number 13 has been denied to former president, Ricardo Martinelli in his intention to reverse a 128-month prison sentence for money laundering in the New Business case.

The issue has to do with an action to protect constitutional guarantees that was not admitted by the Plenary Session of the Supreme Court of Justice, which was announced through edict No. 108 of February 1, 2024.

The legal brief was presented by lawyer Shirley Castañeda and attacked an order of the Superior Court of Liquidation issued on November 2, 2023, regarding the cassation procedure and the New Business file.

The decision of the Plenary Court was unanimous not to admit the appeal and Judge Olmedo Arrocha was in charge of the ruling.

In the Second Criminal Chamber, there is an appeal that seeks to reverse the sentence for money laundering filed by the legal defense of the convicted Janeth Vásquez, Daniel Ochy, Valentín Martínez Vásquez, Iván Arrocha Chevalier, and Martinelli.