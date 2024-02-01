Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates Achievements And Honors Partners At Annual Partners Gala

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 1 February 2024: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a remarkable ceremony to honor its partners from governmental and semi-governmental agencies, private institutions, sponsors, shareholders, and media professionals, in appreciation of their great efforts in supporting its vision, conveying its message, and transforming it into one of the most prominent cultural destinations in the region.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, board members, senior officials, employees, and media professionals.



In his keynote speech, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr said:“We appreciate the role of our strategic partners, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and employees, for their distinguished contributions and efforts that left a clear imprint on our journey. These contributions have supported our library's mission to build a society that values knowledge and culture and embraces continuous development.”

Al Murr added:“Today, the media's role is manifested as an influential force in shaping the cultural and knowledge awareness of society. This supports national visions and strategies and the comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years, and meets the ambitions of the UAE's leadership in building a more prosperous and advanced future where knowledge represents the foundation for every new step and idea.”

Al Murr concluded:“Cooperation and continuous and sustainable exchange of knowledge and experiences amongst society is key for building a future that is enriched with culture and knowledge, and leading a new chapter of the cultural and knowledge renaissance in the UAE that keeps pace with rapid changes.”

During the Annual Partners Gala, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library presented a video summarising its achievements over the course of one year. These achievements included welcoming nearly 700,000 visitors of various nationalities.



With more than 100,000 books read from its nine sub-libraries, over 40,000 donations in several languages from public and private institutions, and 13,000 new books and titles added to its shelves, the library showcased its prominent role in spreading knowledge and promoting culture.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library also received more than 270 official, diplomatic, and school visits over the past year, and participated in more than 10 regional and international exhibitions and festivals. On the other hand, the library recorded a total of more than 277 volunteers with more than 16,105 volunteer hours.

Driven by its commitment to spread knowledge and make it accessible to everyone, last year, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launched 'A World Reads' initiative, through which it donated more than 60,000 books. It also launched 'A World in Your Language' initiative through which it employed AI technology to remove barriers between different cultures and contribute to supporting the sustainability of human civilisation.



The ceremony honored partners who played a major role in supporting the cultural sector and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. This included the National Library and Archives, The Cultural & Scientific Association in Dubai, the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, the Community Development Authority, the Support Services Centre - Department of Finance, Hattlan Media, ProQuest, and Arabian Advanced Systems - Naseej.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library also honored the Expo City Dubai Authority and the Emirates School Education Foundation, as well as the library's strategic partners: the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, the Dubai Film and TV Committee, Zayed University, the Canadian University in Dubai, and Etisalat by e&. Additionally, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library honored public figures and officials for their contributions and ideas in supporting culture and knowledge initiatives, as these form the cornerstone for achieving its mission, vision, and goals in spreading knowledge.



The ceremony also highlighted the role of the media in enhancing cultural and knowledge awareness among community members, as the library honored local media outlets and visual, audio, print digital media houses, and social media influencers, in appreciation of their great contributions in this field.

The ceremony reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and stimulating future cooperation, as an essential pillar of its vision to promote culture and knowledge in the UAE. It also constitutes a unique opportunity to highlight the importance of cooperation and its role in achieving cultural and knowledge progress, and consolidates its role as a major hub for knowledge and innovation, as well as a platform that inspires creativity and innovation.



