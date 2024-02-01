Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Holds Great Regional Significance - Georgian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The importance of
the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan can hardly be
overestimated, not only for Azerbaijan but also for Georgia and the
region as a whole, Georgian expert and doctor of political sciences
Soso Manjavidze told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center,
Trend reports.
"The forthcoming presidential election is crucial for
Azerbaijan, as it represents the first time since independence that
an election will be held over the entire country," he said.
"This example fuels Georgia's hope for the restoration of its
territorial integrity, providing the region with the prospect of
peace and prosperity. I express my warmest wishes to the
Azerbaijani people for a successful presidential election, which is
appropriately called historic," the expert added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
