Kazakhstan Ranks Eighth Globally In Online Service Index - Kazakh Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Kazakhstan ranks
eighth in the world in providing online services, The Minister of
Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of
Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin said at the opening of VI Digital Almaty
2024: "Industry X: Digital Evolution of the Future" digital forum,
Trend reports.
"Holding high-level events of international scale within the
framework of Digital Almaty demonstrates the advanced development
of digitalization in our country. In fact, according to the UN
rating, Kazakhstan already today ranks eighth in the world in the
provision of online services," he said.
According to him, Kazakhstan is in the 28th place in the world
on the development of e-government.
"From the convenience of registering cars in less than five
minutes without leaving home, to the introduction of cashless
payments with an impressive utilization rate of more than 82
percent, our country has succeeded in developing digital
infrastructure. About 93 percent of state services are provided
electronically today, and 50 million certificates have been
eliminated because we have integrated information systems and
prohibited government agencies from demanding certificates," the
minister added.
Meanwhile, this forum will combine government officials from the
SCO and EAEU countries, leading experts, and entrepreneurs to
exchange experiences and ideas aimed at shaping a new era of
digital industry.
VI Digital Almaty this year will present an extensive business
program that will cover the topics of digital transformation in the
industry and innovative solutions in the areas of GovTech, Industry
4.0, ESG, Smart City, and other areas. During the panel
discussions, more than 200 speakers from international experts,
industry leaders, and leading innovators in IT and business will
take part and share successful cases in the application of new
technologies in the real economy and innovation. It is expected
that the three-day digital event will be attended by more than
30,000 people.
To note, it is planned to hold an exhibition of the largest
Kazakhstani subsoil users, technoparks, and technology companies,
which will share experience and information about projects in the
field of IT-ecosystem.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.