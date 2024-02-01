Journalists Covering AFC Asian Cup Commend Media Centre

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Located in Doha's Msheireb Downtown, the Main Media Centre (MMC) acts as a central hub to the 2,000 accredited media personnel covering the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Centre offers journalists and photographers a range of services including working areas, press conference facilities, camera servicing as well as relaxation areas.

The MMC is a central pillar of the tournament's media operations and includes many services presented to media personnel in stadiums on match days. Shuttle services regularly transport accredited media between the MMC and stadiums and training sites to ensure that journalists can cover the tournament with ease.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee is a sportswriter with The Hindu Sportstar, a widely circulated English language sports magazine in India. He is in Qatar covering the tournament for the first time:“The Asian Cup is a massive tournament, and the media centre gives us the ability to deliver amazing stories straight from the pitch to the rest of the world.”

“The services that the media centre offers are perfect for a journalist working far away from home. A strong internet connection, food and technical support for your camera are critical,” added Bhattacharjee.

The MMC is located in the heart of Msheireb, a vibrant districtfilled with eateries and cultural attractions. It is walking distance from Qatar's bustling Souq Waqif, where fans have been congregating in large numbers to show support for their teams.

Eden Ko is a journalist with HK01, a leading online news portal in Hong Kong, China. For her the MMC has been pivotal to her ability to cover an important story for football fans back home:“We have qualified to the Asian Cup for the first time in 56 years. It's a story that has been very emotional for readers, and the media centre has provided me with all the tools I need to cover it.”

“The transport services available at the media centre have meant that we traverse the city easily, meet with fans, go to training sites and matches, without having to worry about long commutes,” Ko added.

The MMC is within walking distance from Msheireb Station, which has train connections to the Red, Gold and Green lines. Five out of the nine stadiums being used for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have direct connections to the Doha Metro, whereas the remaining four are easily accessed by shuttle bus from the nearest metro station.

Zaid Benjamin is an Iraqi freelance journalist who previously covered the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He sees the level of services at the MMC as a legacy of Qatar successfully hosting mega-sporting events in the past:“The media services available to journalists at the media centre and beyond are at the same level of what international journalists experienced during the World Cup.”

“Qatar continues to deliver tournaments to the highest standards, with facilities like the media centre at the heart of this success,” added Benjamin.

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums, with the final set for 10 February 2024.

