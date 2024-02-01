               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

My Name Is Loh Kiwan: Netflix Drama Of North Korean Deflector


2/1/2024 4:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'My Name is Koh Kiwan' a Netflix Korean drama, is the story of resilience of a North Korean deflector who struggles to survive in Belgium and gain the status of a refugee

My Name is Loh Kiwan: Netflix drama of North Korean deflector

'My Name is Koh Kiwan' a Netflix Korean drama, is the story of resilience of a North Korean deflector who struggles to survive in Belgium and gain the status of a refugee

Release on OTT

Song Joong-Ki plays the role of a North Korean deflector trying to survive in a cold, ruthless world

Storyline

His ordeal begins as he escapes the autocratic rule but it goes not end their

Struggle In Belgium

Fleeing successfully from the country, Loh Kiwan fights cold, poverty, starvation in Belgium. He tries to get a refugee status which is denied

Tagline

'I have decided to survive in this line', summarizes the idea of the film

Song Joong-Ki

Song Joong-Ki stars as the lead character in the movie playing the role of the deflector who had to give up evething to escape a ruthless regime

Kaan Abdullah

Famous for 'Rise of the Raven', 'The Spy', Kaan Abdullah plays a pivotal in the movie

MENAFN01022024007385015968ID1107796034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search