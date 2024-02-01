Dozens Of Foreign Organizations Express Solidarity With Ngos Of Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The work in Armenia's mining industry is being carried out in violation of international environmental norms and standards, causing damage to the global ecosystem, a statement published under the signatures of representatives of 49 NGOs and eco-activists from 22 countries said, Trend reports.

In the statement, NGOs and eco-activists demanded justice regarding this situation, noting UN's recognition of a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental human right.

The statement emphasized that while the global community mobilizes to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and intensifies its efforts to address environmental issues, Armenia's actions seriously violate the requirements of the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (Water Convention) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention).

Moreover, the statement noted that, considering that COP29 will take place in the South Caucasus region, in Azerbaijan, in the near future, Armenia should refrain from actions that harm the environment and fulfill its obligations arising from international conventions.

The statement called on the government of Armenia and private companies that own mining enterprises in Armenia to create conditions for inspections, assessments, and monitoring activities at these enterprises by international experts specializing in the field of ecology and health, including specialized NGOs from neighboring countries. NGOs from foreign countries also express solidarity with the appeals of civil society organizations in Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the immediate cessation of work at the Amuldag (Amulsar) field.

NGOs from foreign countries urged Armenia to fulfill its obligations in the field of ecology.

The statement was signed by:

Maryam Danesh, Washington and Lee University, Eco-activist (the US)

Alexander Ims, Planet 2030 organization (the UK)

Surab Kumar, YOUNGO (India)

Patsy Stillo, Partners in Health organization (the US)

Shamsia Kukanbekova, Stop TB Partnership (Tajikistan)

Kristina Zhurayeva, AFEW organization (Kazakhstan)

Manoj Prabhu, Dure organization (Switzerland)

Erna Yasarevich, Bridges of Friendship organization (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Met Garnet, University of Michigan, Eco-activist (the US)

Gleb Evgeny, MADI organization (Russia)

Nikolay Russu, Youth View organization (Moldova)

Fernando Sanchez, Association of Nurses of Brazil

Professor Ejaz Khan, Center for Public Health Services and Epidemiology (Pakistan)

Mohmad Hussein Lon, International Commission on Human Rights (Switzerland)

Ahmad Hudu Abdullahi, Afrihealth Optonet Association (Nigeria)

Karm Citro, Partners in Health organization (the US)

Ermin Yasarevich, Bridges of Friendship organization (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Naomi Nguemadzilba Dabot, ONG Green Climate Academy (Chad)

Kristina Yakama, a member of action for Global Health Climate Change Working Group (Kenya)

Konadu, Head of the Altar Trust Fund (Ghana)

Peter Oviti, Director of the Wote Youth Development Organization (Kenya)

Zeki Kılıcaslan, Istanbul Association for the Fight Against Tuberculosis (Türkiye)

Sergey Uchayev, Ishonch ve Hayot organization (Uzbekistan)

Stephen Anguva Shikoli, Kenya Tuberculosis Action Network

Shamsaddin Kuzechi, Public Association of the Culture of Kirkuk (Iraq)

Ere Gabriel Erukudi, Environmental Expert, Eco-activist (Nigeria)

Festus Ngisipaan, Kakuma Health Safety Association (Kenya)

Norman Kagiso Matiting, The people organization (Botswana)

Ezekiel Odeoh, Association of Agroecologists-Farmers (AGEFA) ((Kenya))

Endalkchev Fekadu, VHS organization (Ethiopia)

Ali Iklaga, Natural Eco-Capital organization (Nigeria)

Gabriel Ekalale, Asegis Community Network (Kenya)

Nishan Javan, Public Health Expert (India)

Alfred Edapal, Lomeds organization (Kenya)

Charles Kwist, Carepol Foundation (Ghana)

Rebecca Abulon, Community Network "Asegis" (Kenya)

Filiz Duyar Agca, Turkish Thoracic Surgery Association

Olorun Femi, Natural Eco-Capital organization (Nigeria)

Emeri Eliud, International Organization TUBAE (Kenya)

Jose Maria, GEP Foundation (Argentina)

Lemaya Lumbasi, A4ek NGO (Kenya)

Erlina Burkhan, Indonesian Association for Respiratory Diseases

Lochuch Yat, TODANYAT organization (Kenya)

Karani Franklin, Loyifam organization (Kenya)

Joseph Ngaukon Achuga, Ayok Multi-Development Organization (AMDO) (Kenya)

John Akinnuba, Center for Community Ecology and Development (Nigeria)

Samuel Iro Tomoro, TUNETAD (Kenya)

Collins Major, Kinyuru Pamoja TB group (Kenya)

Joseph Kilonzo, BISK Youth Organization (Kenya)

