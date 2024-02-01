FIATA Seeks To Remedy Problems Of Panama And Suez Canals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. FIATA (International Confederation of Forwarding, Transport, and Logistics Companies), which encompasses 150 countries in the world, is researching the topic of efficient solutions to the issues of cargo transportation around the world, given the tough situations in the Panama and Suez Canals, the executive director of GBL logistics company Khandan Rafig Zaka said during the trade and logistics forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the information, this forum is organized by Caspian Energy Group.

"The shoaling of the Panama Canal and attacks on ships in the Suez Canal are impeding global trade. FİATA is exploring other ways to address logistical issues," he noted.

One such route passes via Azerbaijan, and the country needs to be prepared for the growth in cargo transportation.

To note, GBL Logistics has been operating in Azerbaijan for more than 10 years, offering customs brokerage and forwarding services. This company is a member of the International Federation of Customs Brokers Associations (IFCBA), the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), and the Association of Customs Representations and Logistics Companies of Azerbaijan (AGTL). The company's customs brokers are tested by the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and have valid certificates issued by this committee. The company has offices in Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Main Customs Department of Air Transport), Baku Main Customs Department (Ipak Yolu terminal), Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Khachmaz SME, and has sufficient technical capacities that ensure timely unloading, loading, and transshipment of cargo.

