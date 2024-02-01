FIATA Seeks To Remedy Problems Of Panama And Suez Canals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. FIATA
(International Confederation of Forwarding, Transport, and
Logistics Companies), which encompasses 150 countries in the world,
is researching the topic of efficient solutions to the issues of
cargo transportation around the world, given the tough situations
in the Panama and Suez Canals, the executive director of GBL
logistics company Khandan Rafig Zaka said during the trade and
logistics forum in Baku, Trend reports.
According to the information, this forum is organized by Caspian
Energy Group.
"The shoaling of the Panama Canal and attacks on ships in the
Suez Canal are impeding global trade. FİATA is exploring other ways
to address logistical issues," he noted.
One such route passes via Azerbaijan, and the country needs to
be prepared for the growth in cargo transportation.
To note, GBL Logistics has been operating in Azerbaijan for more
than 10 years, offering customs brokerage and forwarding services.
This company is a member of the International Federation of Customs
Brokers Associations (IFCBA), the International Federation of
Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), and the Association of
Customs Representations and Logistics Companies of Azerbaijan
(AGTL). The company's customs brokers are tested by the State
Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and have valid
certificates issued by this committee. The company has offices in
Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Main Customs Department of Air
Transport), Baku Main Customs Department (Ipak Yolu terminal),
Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Khachmaz SME, and has sufficient
technical capacities that ensure timely unloading, loading, and
transshipment of cargo.
