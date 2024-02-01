Uzbekistan, IFC Plan To Modernize Energy Distribution Systems In Samarkand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan
plans to modernize energy distribution systems in Samarkand through
the involvement of a qualified private partner, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of
Economy and Finance with representatives of the International
Finance Corporation (IFC).
On the Uzbek side, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Bobur
Khodjaev, Head of the Agency for Development and Regulation of
Energy Market Sherzod Khodjaev, Departments Directors Khurshed
Mustafayev and Abdukodir Yakubov participated in the meeting.
On the guest side, Chief specialists of the Department of
consulting services on structuring public-private partnership (PPP)
projects in Central Asian countries Martin Sobek and Sumeet Shukla,
as well as consultants participated.
The modernization of energy distribution systems in Samarkand
through the involvement of a qualified private partner is aimed at
improving operational efficiency, management and capital investment
under PPP.
The International Finance Corporation has been selected by the
Government of Uzbekistan as the lead consultant for this
endeavor.
The Samarkand DSO (Distribution System Operator) was selected as
a pilot project. This choice was based on key indicators that make
it the most attractive to private investors. The possibility of
expanding the project to other DSOs in Uzbekistan is being
considered.
Meanwhile, IFC (a member of the World Bank Group) will allocate
$25 million to Uzbekistan's Korzinka local supermarket chain for
the expansion of its infrastructure.
According to Korzinka, the cash will be utilized to build a new
distribution center for present demands as well as future supply
chain network development goals.
