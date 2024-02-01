Evision And Disney Star Expand Strategic Collaboration To Bring The Best Of South Asian Entertainment To Audiences Across MENA

(MENAFN- Mid-East) evision powers a new experience with TV channels plus Video on Demand content, becoming the home of Hotstar Specials in the MENA region

Abu Dhabi: Viewers across MENA can look forward to a wave of high-quality entertainment as evision, the UAE's leading media and entertainment streaming service, and Disney Star, India's leading media and entertainment company, announced today a strategic partnership. This partnership redefines the entertainment landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering viewers access to unparalleled content library while making evision the most comprehensive destination for the region's entertainment needs.

This partnership unlocks a diverse world of content, starting with an extensive channel portfolio from Disney Star. Popular linear channels such as Star Plus HD, Asianet Middle East, Star Gold and Star Vijay will be accessible to UAE subscribers on elife and Switch TV. Subsequently, these channels will also be available on evision's OTT streaming platform, STARZ ON, across the GCC region. Disney Star's linear channels will be available on Asiana packages in the UAE and MENA region.

In addition, this collaboration will also provide viewers with access to the most popular on- demand content, including the latest premium originals and an extensive library from the Hotstar Specials catalogue specifically tailored for South Asian audiences in the MENA region.

This collaboration transcends mere content expansion; it ushers in a revolutionary entertainment destination destined to captivate audiences across the region with licensing rights for Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels offered throughout MENA.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, evision, said:“The strategic alliance with Disney Star expands our premium content and enhances the entertainment destination for audiences across MENA. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to delivering the best in TV entertainment. evision enables the audiences across multiple platforms and services to experience the best of South Asian entertainment and Sports.”

“We are thrilled to further extend the reach of our compelling and multi-lingual content portfolio in the MENA region through an enhanced collaboration with evision. The MENA region has shown great interest in our series and format shows, broadcasted on our leading TV channels across languages. In addition to our much-loved channel offerings, we are excited to introduce our most sought-after Hotstar Specials to viewers in the region. This collaboration with evision reflects our ongoing commitment to engaging with our audience and represents a significant stride in that direction,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head – Distribution & International, India, Disney Star.

With this landmark partnership, evision and Disney Star mark a new era in MENA's entertainment landscape. Viewers can look forward to a universe of stories, all from the comfort of wherever they prefer to relax and enjoy content.

This strategic collaboration signifies a defining moment in evision's journey, solidifying its position as a pioneer in delivering world-class entertainment to MENA. Together, we embark on a thrilling narrative, one that promises to enthrall audiences and rewrite the entertainment landscape