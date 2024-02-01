Rare Automobiles To Steal The Show At Emirates Auction's First-Ever Online Classic Car Auction

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emirates Auction, which organises and runs public and electronic auctions serving the entire Middle East, is revving up to launch its first- ever online auction for classic vintage automobiles. The event, open from February 1 to 5 and organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Old Cars Club, will auction off over 40 rare and valuable big-brand

automobiles.

The auction, which is slated to take place during the inaugural Sharjah Classic Cars Festival, will present a diverse selection including one-of-a- kind vintage automobiles, four-wheel vehicles, and classic cars, in addition to historically significant models. Vintage car enthusiasts can participate in the auction through the Emirates Auction website and

smart applications, or visit the festival to get a glimpse of the automobiles on the floor and learn about their specifications.

HE Saeed Mohammed Bin Ashour, Executive Director of the Sharjah Old Cars Club, said the collaboration with Emirates Auction to launch its first-ever electronic auction for vintage automobiles mirrors the club's efforts to expand its sphere of strategic partnerships with sector experts and stakeholders. The club aims to unite efforts in a way that helps

present the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE as a global destination for classic cars. The online auction, he said, will bring in added value for the Festival, augmenting its successes by giving everyone the opportunity to acquire classic and old vehicles through the world's most advanced and transparent bidding systems, which adhere to the highest standards of

quality, professionalism, and reliability.

HE Omar Matar Almannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, said the UAE's classic cars sector is becoming increasingly popular among vintage vehicle enthusiasts of different nationalities.“By organising this online auction for the first time, we aim to keep in step with this growth and provide a special new experience for classic and vintage car-lovers,

allowing them to purchase these vehicles easily and smoothly.” Noting his pleasure in cooperating with the Sharjah Old Cars Club, HE Almannaei said:“The auction is expected to witness an exceptional turnout and stiff competition among classic car collectors, especially given the vast selection of rare and bespoke vehicles. Buyers will have

access to the best prices and can perform on-site vehicle inspections by visiting the Festival and taking a look at the car's full technical report, which includes specifications, history, and significance.”