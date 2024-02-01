Cargo Transportation Via Azerbaijan's Baku Port Grows

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
From January to July 2023, cargo movement through the Baku
International Sea Trade Port grew by 14 percent (500,000 tons),
from 3.6 million tons to 4.1 million tons, Azernews reports, citing the Head of the
Department of Strategic Planning and Development of the Baku
International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli informed.
He also noted that the transshipment of wheeled vehicles (TIR)
has grown from 28,000 to 29,000.
"I'd like to point out that the turnover of wheeled vehicles
between Turkiye and Central Asia is 120,000 TIR. Approximately 25
percent of this equipment now flows via Azerbaijani territory. We
hope to increase this figure to 50 percent, or 60,000 wheeled
vehicles. The turnover of wheeled vehicles is just 20,000 TIR
between Turkey and Uzbekistan. We believe it is critical to
transfer wheeled vehicles between these countries via our
territory," he said.
Hasanli said that from January to July 2023, container
transshipment of 9,285 TEU decreased, from 33,008 TEU containers to
23,723.
"This decrease comes against the backdrop of a significant
reduction in freight costs in China. I want to emphasize that this
is a short-term phenomenon, and we anticipate an increase in
container traffic by the end of this year in comparison to previous
years," he said.
According to the head of the Baku Port Department, there was
also a drop at the bulk cargo terminal during the 2023 reporting
period.
"From January to July, the bulk cargo terminal handled 588 tons,
compared to 732 tons during the same period last year. In addition,
like with container transshipment, we anticipate an increase in
bulk cargo transshipment towards the end of the year," he
stated.
