Faruk Khan Calls For Better Service Quality At Airports, More Foreign Tourist Arrivals.

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh to increase revenue and the quality of services at the airports. The minister gave the directive at a meeting held at CAAB headquarters in the capital on January 22.

"The aviation market in Bangladesh is constantly growing. We need to take advantage of this increased market. Efforts will have to be made to increase the revenue of the Civil Aviation Authority and everyone will have to work to ensure it. In future, attention will have to be paid to the capacity of the Civil Aviation Authority so that they can take and complete all their development activities from their revenue earnings," he said.

He said all airport-based services should be digitised so that people can get services easily and their sufferings are reduced.

The Minister also stressed the need for the development of consistent and time-befitting human resources for smooth completion of all works of the airport.

Later, the Minister held a meeting with senior officials of Biman at Balaka Bhaban, the headquarters of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. There, he instructed the officials to take necessary measures to leave the aircraft at the right time, deliver luggage at the fastest time and increase inflight passenger services.

Eyes more tourist arrivals

Measures will be taken to attract more foreign tourists, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said on January 23 while addressing officials of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) in a meeting at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital.

Emphasising on implementing special airport service and creating specialist tour guides for foreign travellers, Faruk Khan said, "Easy and prompt visa processing, expanding the on-arrival visa criteria for foreign tourists will be fixed soon after consulting with the Home Ministry."

Terming the country's private tourism industries as an important stakeholder of the sector, the Minister ensures providing all types of assistance they require.