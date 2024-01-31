PM Gatishakti Is Transforming India's Logistics Ecosystem: DPIIT Secretary

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) Rajesh Kumar Singh, DPIIT Secretary, highlighted the transformative impact of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan on the country's logistics ecosystem, on Tuesday.

He shared these insights while speaking at the 'PM GatiShakti Summit: Towards Logistics Efficiency and Integrated Infrastructure Planning', organised by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Singh emphasised India's growth, backed by structural reforms and investment in physical, digital, and social infrastructure. He stressed that social infrastructure investment will fuel economic growth with a multiplier effect.

He noted the formalisation of the economy, increased financial inclusion, bridging the digital divide, and significant investment in financial assets. Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision, he mentioned the global promotion of PM GatiShakti as a public good, currently being rolled out at the district level.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary of Logistics Division at DPIIT, emphasised infrastructure and logistics as key drivers of economic growth.

The government's focus on large-scale infrastructure projects and improved logistics service efficiency, through PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy, was highlighted.

Key reforms included State Logistics policies, Land Port Management System, digitisation at Ports, and the development of data-driven support systems, resulting in improved rankings on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index.

She highlighted the PM GatiShakti program's contribution to integrated planning, Next Generation Infrastructure creation, and people-centric development. Use cases in sectors like telecom, petroleum, renewable energy, and area-based planning were showcased, emphasising the program's role in reducing last & first mile gaps, minimising disruption to resources, avoiding infrastructure duplication, and promoting capacity sharing.

Investment opportunities in Robotics, Logistics, Warehousing, Waste reduction, and Packaging were emphasised, with a panel discussion on "PM GatiShakti and Comprehensive Area Development Approach" outlining various opportunities in the logistics ecosystem.

The session on Digital Infrastructure & Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) discussed the development of an integrated gateway for a resilient supply chain in India. Additionally, the session on Green Logistics showcased best practices for sustainable development in the logistics and infrastructure sector.

The inauguration of the event saw the presence of Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of DPIIT, Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary of Logistics Division at DPIIT, Shailesh K Pathak, Secretary-General of FICCI, Sandip Somany, Past President of FICCI and Chairman & Managing Director of Somany Impressa Group, and Amit Kumar, Co-Chair of FICCI Committee on Logistics and Director of Pristine Logistics & Infra projects Ltd.

