Lottery Official Gets 92 Months In Jail For Embezzlement

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The former Director of Delivery of the National Charity Lottery, Yamilka Camarena, was sentenced to 92 months in prison for embezzlement committed in the years 2020 and 2021.

The facts of the investigation by the Public Ministry began on March 17, 2021, through an anonymous complaint.

According to the Public Ministry, the official allowed third parties to appropriate and exchange chances and winning tickets that were returned to this institution before the draws were played, causing an injury to the entity of $289,000

In thesame criminal case, through an intermediate hearing, four National Charity Lottery staff, (former provincial director and former director of operations), resulting in the order to open a trial against them in favor of the Public Ministry, 99 pieces of evidence among them were admitted including testimonials, documentaries, materials, and experts, with the oral trial date set for October 24, 2024.