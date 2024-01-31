Podcast: Truth, Trust & Trickery

(MENAFN- PRovoke) While the genesis of misinformation and disinformation are fundamentally different (the former is created by happenstance, the latter by intent), they wield the same power to erode truth and trust if allowed to flow unabated. In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, Gil Bashe, Finn Partners' chair of global health and purpose, discusses the urgent need for the communications industry to rally around stopping the spread of false information, particularly during this election year.“Between our ethical response to fixing misinformation and our moral imperative to stamp out disinformation lies the baseline for keeping society from sliding further into the chaos and mistrust that could damage our democracy” Bashe says.



