Awarded Craford Prize In Mathematics & Astronomy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Crafoord Prize is one of Sweden's largest scientific prizes,
awarded since 1982 by the Swedish Academy of Sciences to laureates
in one of four categories: mathematics and astronomy, Earth
sciences, biological sciences and research on the treatment of
polyarthritis, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
The 2024 Craford Prize in Astronomy was awarded to Douglas Gough
from the University of Cambridge (UK), Jorgen Christensen-Dalsgaard
from Aarhus University (Denmark) and Connie Aerts from the
University of Leuven, Belgium.
In the field of mathematics, the prize was awarded to Claire
Voisin from the Institut de Jussieu Mathematics (France). The
Kraford laureates in the field of astronomy brought new knowledge
about phenomena that cannot be perceived by the human eye,
developed methods that reveal the secrets inside the Sun and stars.
Claire Voisin, in turn, specialized in algebraic geometry, which
can be used to describe shapes that cannot be visualized.
"Thanks to the efforts of scientists, we can now study the stars
in a completely new way. We have a new method with which we can
measure the elements inside stars, which was previously
impossible," says Bengt Gustafsson, emeritus professor of
theoretical astrophysics at Uppsala University and a member of the
Royal Uppsala University.
The new technology allows researchers to measure the radius of
stars and the composition of their interior, as well as determine
their more accurate age. Thus, it has recently been concluded that
the Sun is several hundredths of a percent smaller than previously
thought.
New methods are also used in the study of alien planetary
systems.
"We have discovered planetary systems ten billion years old,
that is, much older than ours," notes Jorgen
Christensen-Daalsgaard.
The award will be presented at the Crafford Days in Lund and
Stockholm on May 13-16 this year.
