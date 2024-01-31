Bahrain King Lauds GCC Achievements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa commended Wednesday accomplishments made in all domains by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) since its establishment.

The King made praise while receiving, at Safriya Palace, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi who is visiting the Kingdom, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.

During the meeting, the King also extolled the GCC effective contributions to developing and enhancing fraternal ties among the Gulf countries, it added.

King Hamad further expressed appreciation to good efforts made by the GCC and its Secretariat staff aiming to boost the GCC action and open new horizons for further cooperation, coordination and integration among member states.

He also lauded the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Bahrain's Ministry of Education, Bahrain University, and the GCC Secretariat in education, training, studies, research and knowledge.

The memo came within the framework of the Secretariat's eagerness to boost coordination in knowledge and education among GCC states,

Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi expressed great thanks and gratitude to the King for his directives and support to all efforts made by the GCC Secretariat.

He appreciated Bahrain's effective role and its leadership to develop the joint GCC action and achieve its goals. (end)

kna









MENAFN31012024000071011013ID1107793488