Rugs USA Announces New Made-To-Order Rugs Program - Custom By Rugs USA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new program-developed in partnership with Shaw Industries, a leading flooring solutions provider-will make high-quality custom-sized rugs easy and affordable for consumers everywhere.

CRANBURY, NJ., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs USA, the leading e-commerce destination for quality rugs, announces the launch of

Custom by Rugs USATM , a new program offering made-to-order custom-sized rugs directly to the consumer. Rugs USA is partnering with Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for indoor and outdoor residential and commercial spaces, to offer more than 200 styles from Anderson Tuftex and Shaw Floors-all at an approachable price point.

Photo Credit: Mark Weinberg

Continue Reading

"Historically custom rugs have meant an intimidating process or have been otherwise out-of-reach. Yet often we seek something bespoke or need a special size when it comes to our homes. With Custom by Rugs USA, our goal is to make custom-sized rugs more accessible, affordable and available faster – delivering on our brand commitment to provide the right rug for every person, every taste, and every space," says Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA. Partnering with Shaw and its leading residential brands are key to ensuring a seamless product and buying experience for Rugs USA's customers.

"Shaw is excited to collaborate with Rugs USA and further enhance the shopping experience through Custom by Rugs USA," said Jon England, senior vice president of residential brands at Shaw. "For more than 50 years, Shaw has proudly been at the forefront of crafting carpets designed for people and the planet. With the launch of Custom by Rugs USA, we can connect even more consumers with our award-winning brands and innovations in the sizes and shapes they need."

Since its inception 25 years ago, Rugs USA has been a leader in the digital shopping experience for rugs. Introducing a custom rug program is the natural next step for the company in serving customer needs best.

"We know that our customers are one-of-a-kind and have unique homes and spaces. By adding custom rugs to our assortment, we are further celebrating and supporting that individuality," says Steele.

In keeping with the quality and value that distinguish both Rugs USA and Shaw, the collection features a wide selection of rugs that are high-performance: ultra-durable, perfect for high-traffic areas, and ideal for families with children and pets.

The collection features 200 curated designs with an expansive range of available sizing – up to 12 feet wide and 27 feet long – for on-trend versatility. Premium 12" samples are available for customers to easily experience designs in their space before placing an order. The guesswork is also removed from custom-sized rug pads, which as an upgrade, are made to perfectly fit any custom rug order. Designs start at $13 per square foot, ship for free in two to three weeks, and are available at

rugsusa/custom-rugs.

About Rugs USA

Rugs USA is a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and other home décor products. Founded in 1998, Rugs USA offers an expansive collection of area rugs and home décor products directly to consumers via as well as through e-commerce marketplace partners and retailers. With a curated offering of more than 20,000 products, the Company provides consumers with unmatched choice, fast shipping, and exceptional value. Rugs USA has sold more than twelve million rugs to millions of homes and delighted customers.

About Shaw

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including:

Anderson Tuftex , COREtec , Patcraft , Philadelphia Commercial , Shaw Contract , Shaw Floors , Shaw Sports Turf , Shawgrass , Southwest Greens,

Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit

for more information.



Press Contact: Good Word, info@goodwordpr. com

SOURCE Rugs USA