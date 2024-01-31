TN Cong Minority Wing Chief Files Complaint Against Annamalai‘S Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 31( IANS) The Chairman of the minority department of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) filed an online complaint on Wednesday against the Yatra of state BJP chief K. Annamalai.

The minority department chief J. Aslam Basha has registered the complaint in the Tamil Nadu citizen portal against the 'En Mann En Makkal ' Yatra of Annamalai.

In the complaint, the Congress leader said that the Yatra will reach Vanniyambadi and Ambattur towns in Tiruppatur district on February 2, which is a Friday.

Public nuisance was cited as the reason in the complaint against the planned roadshow by Annamalai.

It may be noted that Annamalai will be visiting Vaniyambadi, Ambur and Gudiyatham towns on February 2 and Katpadi and Vellore towns on February 3.

Basha in his complaint said,“ He (Annamalai) can visit the towns any day except on Fridays as a lot of people go to mosques in the area on that day to offer prayers. The busy stretches in these towns will get congested.

However, Albert John, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupattur, said that the planned roadshow will be held on the identified routes in Vanniyambadi and Ambattur towns on Friday.

He also said that adequate police force will be deployed during the Yatra.

The SP said that political meetings cannot be banned, but added that the complaint would be considered based on merit.

--IANS

aal/arm