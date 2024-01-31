SIGGRAPH 2024 Seeks Inventive, Imaginative Content For Next Age Of Computer Graphics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After celebrating 50 years of

SIGGRAPH conferences in August 2023, SIGGRAPH 2024 is at the precipice of the next half century of computer graphics and interactive techniques excellence. Returning to our origin state, SIGGRAPH 2024 will take place in the new location of Denver, where the latest advancements in technology and creativity will take center stage at the Colorado Convention Center, 28 July–1 August. Submissions are open for many programs , with the next program submission deadline closing 21 February. SIGGRAPH 2024 calls on artists, researchers, educators, and practitioners to submit conference content and play an integral role in building a desirable technological future.

Continue Reading

SIGGRAPH 2024 marks the conference's return to Colorado for the first time since its inaugural year of 1974.

photo by Vib Soundrarajah © 2023 ACM SIGGRAPH

Post this

"SIGGRAPH is the premier international venue for computer graphics enthusiasts to unleash their inventiveness and showcase their work that is beyond our imaginations," SIGGRAPH 2024 Conference Chair Andres Burbano of Open University of Catalonia says. "SIGGRAPH contributors bring forth ideas, visions, and technologies that surpass our current imaginations but are poised to become the benchmark in five, 10, and 15 years. I am excited about the prospect of learning from the next generation of trailblazers who will make their debut this year in Denver."

SIGGRAPH 2024 marks the conference's return to Colorado for the first time since its inaugural year of 1974. Returning to SIGGRAPH's roots presents a unique opportunity to look ahead to the visions of the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques , be it the most esteemed scholarly research, exploring contemporary media art culture, airing the latest in animation on the big screen, or interacting with new realities in the Experience Hall. More details, plans, and conference content will be revealed in the coming months leading up to SIGGRAPH 2024.

That's not all that is new - SIGGRAPH's bright future includes the recent appointment of the SIGGRAPH 2026 Conference Chair . ACM SIGGRAPH selected Chris Redmann to lead the 53rd conference, taking place in Los Angeles. Redmann will follow SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair Ginger Alford and the conference's return to Vancouver, 10–14 August 2025. But first, let your imagination soar as you submit your most inventive ideas to SIGGRAPH 2024 .

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2024

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2024 , the 51st annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 28 July–1 August at the Colorado Convention Center, along with a virtual access option.

SOURCE SIGGRAPH