Russia Can Produce From 100 Tanks Each Month - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian defense industry is able to produce at least 100 main battle tanks per month. This allows Russian troops to replenish battlefield losses and sustaine the current pace of hostilities.

That's according to the latest report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank.

"The Russian defense industrial base (DIB) can produce at least 100 main battle tanks per month and is therefore able to replace battlefield losses, allowing Russian forces to continue their current tempo of operations 'for the foreseeable future,'” the report reads, referring to the UK Ministry of Defense.

As noted, Russia's sole tank manufacturer UralVagonZavod reportedly produced 20 tanks per month as of March 2023. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev claimed in March 2023 that Russia's DIB could produce 1,500 main battle tanks in 2023, which suggests an average production of 125 tanks per month.

Germany hands over another defense aid package to Ukraine

Analysts also noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on January 30 that the Russian defense company Novator had fulfilled the state defense order for Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles in 2023. It is noted that Novator has already fulfilled 17% of the state defense for 2024.

"Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Deputy Chief Major General Vadym Skibitskyi stated on January 15 that Russian forces have not included Kalibr cruise missiles in strike series against Ukraine since mid-September 2023 likely as part of efforts to build up a missile reserve and that Russia likely has difficulties producing Kalibr cruise missiles because they require many foreign components blocked under international sanctions," the report said.

Russia using Northn artillery rounds in war against Ukraine - defense intel

Earlier, the director of the Army, Conversion and Disarmament Research Center, Valentyn Badrak, reported that Russia was pacing up tank production, and as of May 2023, was capable of producing about 150 new tanks per year. At the same time, the enemy has in its stocks from 11,000 to 29,000 older tanks, which are used for repairs, according to various estimates.