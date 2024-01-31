Advantage Vidarbha Successfully Concluded The 1St Edition Of Khasdar Industrial Mahotsav In Nagpur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 31st January, 2024: The Association of Industrial Development (AID) concludes the first edition of the 'Khasdar Industrial Mahotsav - Advantage Vidarbha' in Nagpur. The event was inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra, and other dignitaries Shri Narayan Rane Minister MSME Government of India, Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar Minister of Forests of Maharashtra,Shri Ajay Bhat Minister of State for Defence GOI,Shri Girish Mahajan Tourism Minister of Maharashtra along with senior leadership from central and state politics, as well as business industry stalwarts.



'Khasdar Industrial Mahotsav - Advantage Vidarbha' was a three-day event that took place in Nagpur from January 27th to January 29th, 2024. The event focused on promoting industrial development in the Vidarbha and Maharashtra regions, creating a unified platform for Vidarbha industries to showcase their business potential, and exploring opportunities for expansion and collaborations. Over 250 exhibitors participated in the expo, with 90% of them representing the Vidarbha industry.



"The issue of carbon emissions due to vehicles running on petrol and diesel, and the resultant pollution has become a growing concern today. Alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, and other components can be used to address this, reducing both carbon emissions and the dependence on oil imports. The time has come to prioritize coal gasification and reconsider royalties. Moreover, if electricity is generated nearer to the mines, it would not only save transportation costs but would also increase the capacity for energy generation," - Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari said on the sideline of Advantage Vidarbha Expo



Speaking on the occasion Ashish Harshraj Kale, President, Association for Industrial Development (AID) said "It was a pleasure for all of us at AID to host the senior government delegates along with senior industry stalwarts. On behalf of the association, I express gratitude to each of them for their vision for the region. The region has immense potential to make a stronger and consistent contribution to the nation's growth drive.



This three-day expo marked great success with varios panel discussions in the presence of stalwarts of the sector. The startups, given that India is a developing country, have made incredible contributions. We are pleased to see a larger set of startups emerging from the region. The level of support and mentorship provided by the industry will be a milestone in this journey.



Our honorable Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji has been the torchbearer of the development drive in the nation, and it is his vision that has made this landmark expo a reality. The expo witnessed the participation of over 250 exhibitors, representing a diverse range of 43 business sectors in the region."



He further added, "This is just the beginning, and we have a long way to go. As an industry, we are committed to the vision of our leadership."



Vidarbha in Maharashtra, known for its rich biodiversity and resources, is emerging as a promising hub for industrial and tourism investment. Comprising 11 districts including Nagpur and Gadchiroli, it boasts excellent infrastructure and a high mineral contribution. The 'Advantage Vidarbha - Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav' event marked a significant step in this direction, with over 25 MOUs signed between angel investors and regional startups. Major investors like Haldiram and Nuwals pledged not just financial support but also mentorship. This initiative is crucial as Maharashtra, contributing 20% of India's startups and 25% of its unicorns, is seeing a startup boom beyond metros, with tier 2 and 3 cities gaining momentum. Advantage Vidarbha is set to play a key role in nurturing young talent and startups in the region.



The three-day event featured diverse sessions and panel discussions covering various sectors such as education, defence, aviation, startups, MSME, bamboo, IT & ITES, pharmaceuticals, real estate, steel & PEB, finance, logistics & warehousing, mining equipment, coal gasification, fisheries, Ayurveda, dairy, and more. Senior Ministers from the State and Central Government, industry stalwarts across sectors, and renowned educational institutions, experts, and think tanks came together to discuss the potential challenges and their solutions to create a seamless business ecosystem and ensure the developmental growth of the region.



The inaugural day of the event centered its discussions on exploring the region's potential, the availability of skilled manpower, geographical advantages, and efforts to promote and raise awareness about the initiative. Additionally, the focus was on attracting investors to invest in the region. The day of the event witnessed keynote addresses and sessions on the startup ecosystem of the region, education, aviation, defense, gem and jewelry, and the food processing industry. The first day concluded with the signing of 25 MoUs with angle investors, providing financial support to startups in Vidarbha.



The second day of the event concluded with in-depth discussions, including sessions and panel discussions, regarding the advancement of the bamboo sector and the exploration and creation of business opportunities for MSMEs, startups, pharmaceuticals, IT & ITES, real estate, and steel & PEB. There was a particular emphasis on the significance of coal gasification, efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and the transition towards alternative fuel options.



On the final day, there was a brainstorming session and panel discussions focused on tapping into the region's potential for the expansion of fisheries and fish farming, dairy, and Ayurveda. The conversations also addressed themes like training local youth for job creation and the development of various sectors, encompassing mining equipment, logistics & warehousing, IT & ITES, and finance. The event concluded with the unveiling of a Coffee Table Book showcasing the entrepreneurial success stories of Vidarbha. The book aims to highlight the significant contributions of these individuals to the region's economic development.

