Award-Winning Indie Horror Production Company, Nine Ladies Film, Presents "The Collector" - A Haunting Tale of Demonic Possession and Redemption

Nine Ladies Film is proud to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated Indie Horror film, "The Collector." Directed, written, and edited by the talented Stuart Wheeldon, this spine-chilling production delves into the depths of human fear, showcasing the haunting consequences of a cursed music box.

Synopsis:

In "The Collector," audiences will be taken on a harrowing journey through the shattered faith of disillusioned Father Raymond (played by Nigel Barber), who must confront his past and save the life of Sarah (portrayed by Rachel Prince). Ten years after losing a young woman named Cathy (performed by Cerys Woodall) to demonic possession, Father Raymond discovers that Sarah has stumbled upon the very same cursed music box that tormented his tragic past. With time running out and his own inner demons haunting him, he must fight against sinister forces to rescue Sarah and prevent history from repeating itself.

"The Collector" is a captivating and gripping exploration of Good versus Evil, all set within the eerie confines of a haunted pub. With its tense atmosphere, psychological twists, and heart-pounding moments, this film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Notable Talent:

"The Collector" boasts an exceptional cast, led by Nigel Barber (Mission Impossible 5, Spectre) as Father Raymond, whose poignant portrayal brings to life the internal struggle of a man plagued by doubts and shattered faith. Rachel Prince delivers a compelling performance as Sarah, embodying a young woman caught in a sinister web while Cerys Woodall captivates as Cathy, hauntingly evoking the darkness of her possession.

Behind the Scenes:

The atmospheric and haunting score of "The Collector" is composed by the talented Jordan Frater, adding another layer of depth to the film's chilling narrative. Stuart Wheeldon's dual role as the writer and director showcases his creative vision and meticulous attention to detail. Additionally, Wheeldon's expertise in editing and Jordan Frater's masterful sound editing perfectly meld together, creating an immersive experience for the viewers.

About Nine Ladies Film:

Nine Ladies Film is an award-winning Indie Horror Production Company known for their commitment to bringing unique and compelling stories to the silver screen. With "The Collector," they continue their tradition of delivering innovative and spine-tingling cinematic experiences that captivate audiences.

Trailer Link



"The Collector" is set to be released in May 2024 and promises to be an unmissable addition to the Indie Horror genre. For more information, please visit the official website at or follow Nine Ladies Film on social media for updates and exclusive content.