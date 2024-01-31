HF Fund: Switch Auctions For Housing Financing Fund Bonds. Purchase Of Series HFF150434 Against RIKS 33 0321 And RIKS 26 0216

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Friday 2 February 2024, HF Fund will hold two switch auctions.

In the first auction, to be held between 9:30 and 10:30 hrs., HF Fund offers to purchase HFF150434 (XS0195066575) at a clean price of 100.00, which is equivalent to a yield of 3.78%, against the delivery of the indexed Treasury bond series RIKS 33 0321 (IS0000021251) at a clean price of 102.700, which is equivalent to a yield of 2.66%. HF Fund offers to purchase HFF150434, against the delivery of up to the nominal amount of 1,520,000,000 kr. in RIKS 33 0321. The auction results will be announced publicly at 11:30 on the auction date.

In the second auction, to be held between 14:00 and 15:00 hrs., HF Fund offers to purchase HFF150434 at a clean price of 100.00, which is equivalent to a yield of 3.78%, against the delivery of the indexed Treasury bond series RIKS 26 0216 (IS0000030732) at a clean price of 96.240, which is equivalent to a yield of 3.45%. HF Fund offers to purchase HFF150434, against the delivery of up to the nominal amount of 4,570,000,000 kr. in RIKS 26 0216. The auction results will be announced publicly at 16:00 on the auction date.

Bids for the indexed bond series shall be submitted as nominal amounts.

The settlement date for the transactions is Tuesday 6 February 2024.

HF Fund reserves the right to accept bids in part or to reject all bids.

The arranger for the switch auctions is Government Debt Management, a department of the Central Bank of Iceland. Primary dealers in Treasury securities are invited to act as intermediaries for the transactions (Arion banki hf., Fossar Investment Bank hf., Íslandsbanki hf., Kvika banki hf. and Landsbankinn hf.). The Bloomberg trading and auction system will be used.

Owners of Housing Financing Fund bonds that are interested in participating in the switch auctions are advised to contact primary dealers in Treasury securities.

The terms of auction can be found in the attachments.

Further information can be obtained from:

For HF Fund: Steinþór Pálsson, tel: +354 6160200, e-mail: ...

For the arranger: Government Debt Management, tel: +354 5699635, +354 5699679, e-mail: ...

Attachments



Terms of Switch Auction - First auction 02.02.2024 Terms of Switch Auction - Second auction 02.02.2024