UDST Partners With Al Ahli Hospital To Enhance Healthcare Learning, Research

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Ahli Hospital in Qatar.

The agreement enables both institutions to engage in collaborative work of mutual interest across a range of clinical, educational, community outreach, and research-related areas. The memorandum was signed on the University's campus by Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, and Khaled Al Emadi, Chief Executive Officer of Medicare Group Q.P.S.C. and Al Ahli Hospital in the presence of other attendees from both organisations.

The overarching aim of the agreement is to serve as a cooperative framework, ultimately helping to advance Qatar's healthcare education, research and services. It will also help to foster a culture of knowledge sharing between the two entities.

Dr. Al Naemi, said:“As we sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Al Ahli Hospital, we at UDST reaffirm our commitment as a leading national applied university to connect academia and the professional world. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing our students and faculty with real-world experiences and research opportunities. Together, we aim to contribute significantly to Qatar's National Vision 2030, nurturing a generation of healthcare professionals equipped with practical skills and innovative insights, ready to make a meaningful impact in our society.”

Meanwhile, Al Emadi emphasised on“the importance of this collaboration in providing practical training opportunities for students in healthcare specialties. This contributes to enhancing and developing their practical and clinical skills.”“This collaboration is part of the Al Ahli Hospital's contribution to achieving the goals of Qatar Vision 2030. Both parties aim to qualify healthcare professionals to effectively meet the needs of the job market.”

The MoU encourages the two organisations to work jointly on designing and developing academic pathways and higher degree programmes, including professional certificates and post-graduate studies for the healthcare sector. Students from UDST will be able to take advantage of practical opportunities at Al Ahli Hospital, along with enhanced support for their capstone projects.

The agreement promotes the development of joint research and publications between the two institutions on projects that align with Qatar's national priorities, and enables Al Ahli Hospital practitioners to engage in specific teaching and project supervisory roles at UDST, and vice versa for the University faculty. Additionally, under the agreement, both institutions are committed to community outreach including jointly organizing health-awareness campaigns, seminars and workshops.