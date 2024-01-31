Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents His Credentials To Chinese President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Ambassador of
Azerbaijan Bunyad Huseynov presented his credentials to the
President of China Xi Jinping, Trend reports citing the Xinhua
agency.
To note, Xi Jinping received credentials from ambassadors from
42 countries.
In accordance with the decree of President of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in August 2023, Bunyad
Huseynov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
of Azerbaijan to China in August 2023.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.