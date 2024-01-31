Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents His Credentials To Chinese President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Ambassador of Azerbaijan Bunyad Huseynov presented his credentials to the President of China Xi Jinping, Trend reports citing the Xinhua agency.

To note, Xi Jinping received credentials from ambassadors from 42 countries.

In accordance with the decree of President of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in August 2023, Bunyad Huseynov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to China in August 2023.

