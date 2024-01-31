Turkmenistan Plays Special Role In Regional Partnership - European Commission VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan plays a special role in the positive context of a
broader regional partnership, Vice President of the European
Commission Margaritis Schinas told Turkmen media, Trend reports.
He said this during his participation in the Global Gateway
Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity, in
Brussels.
At the same time, Schinas stressed the importance of
Turkmenistan's contribution to global energy stability and
expressed the EU's hope for continued economic growth of
Turkmenistan.
"The idea is to promote the development of ties between Central
Asia and the EU. The Global Gateway Investors Forum is an
incredible opportunity to bring everyone together: governments,
investors, international financial institutions," he added.
Meanwhile, the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central
Asia Transport Connectivity, which is taking place in Brussels,
Belgium, on January 29-30, 2024, brought together political
representatives from all Central Asian countries, representatives
of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as private
investors.
The second day of the event will be devoted to discussing topics
relevant to Turkmenistan, including exploring the possibilities of
a transit hub.
