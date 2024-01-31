Indonesian And Chinese Authentic Cuisine At Affordable Prices Now Available In Canggu, Bali

(MENAFN- GetNews) Canggu, a popular destination for both local and international tourists in Bali, now offers an exciting addition for culinary enthusiasts. A new restaurant called Rasa Kitchen, which offers authentic Indonesian and Chinese cuisine at affordable prices, has officially opened to delight the taste buds of its visitors.

Rasa Kitchen offers a unique culinary experience with a range of Indonesian and Chinese dishes that are sure to tantalize the palate, including fried rice, fried noodles, chicken satay, and ayam mandu. All dishes are served with high-quality ingredients and authentic flavors, making Rasa Kitchen the perfect place to enjoy Indonesian cuisine without worrying about the budget.

With Rasa Kitchen comfortable atmosphere and friendly service, Rasa Kitchen is the right choice for those who want to savor delicious food while enjoying the beauty of Canggu's natural surroundings. Open daily from 8:00 AM, Rasa Kitchen welcomes visitors with special buffet menus or à la carte options.

"We are delighted to open Rasa Kitchen in Canggu, Bali. We hope to provide a special culinary experience for our visitors by offering authentic and high-quality Indonesian and Chinese cuisine at affordable prices," said Mr Albert Sanjaya.

Rasa Kitchen is located at Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong No, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Canggu, Bali. For more information or reservations, please contact 0852-8007-3806 . Anyone can also place orders through GoFood, GrabFood, and ShopeeFood.







Rasa Kitchen stands as a testament to the rich culinary heritage of Indonesia and Chinese food, offering a delightful fusion of flavors that cater to both locals and tourists alike. With commitment to providing authentic cuisine at affordable prices, Rasa Kitchen has quickly become a favorite dining destination in Canggu, Bali. Whether one is craving the comforting taste of Indonesian classics or the bold flavors of Chinese dishes, Rasa Kitchen promises a memorable dining experience that celebrates the best of both worlds. So, if they find themselves in Canggu, be sure to visit Rasa Kitchen and embark on a culinary journey that will leave they coming back for more.

About Rasa Kitchen

Rasa Kitchen is a restaurant that offers authentic Indonesian and Chinese cuisine at affordable prices in Canggu, Bali. With a diverse menu and authentic flavors, Rasa Kitchen is ready to delight culinary enthusiasts with an unforgettable dining experience

Media Contact

Company Name: Rasa Kitchen Canggu

Contact Person: Mingfee

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+62) 852-8007-3806

Address: Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong No, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

City: Bali 80351

Country: Indonesia

Website:

