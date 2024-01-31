Spicejet To Launch 8 Flights To Ayodhya On Feb 1

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ayodhya

:

In a significant move to enhance air connectivity to Ayodhya and accommodate the surge in visitors post the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to launch eight new SpiceJet flight routes on February 1, 2024, according to an official.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the flights.

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the official said.

The official said that more people are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham was inaugurated earlier this month.

Lately, the Ayodhya airport handled around 100 chartered flights as many people flew into the city to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Around 8,000 people were invited to the consecration ceremony.

