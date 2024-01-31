Ukraine Reports 88 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has launched 9 missile strikes, 99 air strikes and 129 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The air strikes were recorded in Leonivka, Chernihiv region, Popivka, Sumy region, Ustynivka, Kharkiv region, Novoiehorivka, Nevske, and Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk region, Terny, Kolodiazi, Klishchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil, Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, and Tiahynka, Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

Ukrainian forces shoot down 14 out of 20 Shaheds overnight

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukraine's defense forces repelled six enemy attacks outside Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 26 attacks near Avdiivka and 11 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold enemy forces near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive or assault operations in the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out 15 unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck one area of concentration of weapons and military hardware, two ammunition depots, nine artillery pieces and an enemy radar.