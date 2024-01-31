(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ADU's College of Engineering Hosts the First RoboCar Maze Competition in its Al Ain Campus





Translating its commitment to nurture critical thinking and innovation among its student body,

. The competition was sponsored by Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

UAE, Abu Dhabi, 29 January 2024: In a bid to foster innovation among school students, Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Engineering – Al Ain campus hosted its first ever RoboCar Maze Competition under the theme 'Mechatronics: The Future of Mechanical Engineering,' with the participation of over 72 students representing 18 schools from Al Ain City. The competition sponsored by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and was attended by TII representatives who were impressed by the students' innovation and creativity.

Through the competition, students had the opportunity to enhance their programming skills and foster a sense of teamwork, by assembling and building robotic cars, with the guidance and support of ADU's experts and faculty members. The competition showcased the students' remarkable talents while emphasizing the importance of exploration in several engineering fields. Furthermore, students demonstrated their creativity and problem-solving abilities by navigating obstacle courses, following programmed lines, and representing remote control proficiency.



The event served as a platform for students to immerse themselves in the dynamic fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, critical thinking, and programming. In addition, the competition aimed to inspire the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) leaders by providing hands-on learning experience in a collaborative and competitive setting.

In conclusion of the event, students presented their projects to jury members who announced the three winning teams. The first place went to Baraem Al Ain School, while Future International Academy claimed the second place, and the third place was awarded to Tawam Private Model School. In addition to their achievements, the winning teams received monetary prizes as the first place received a generous reward of AED 2,500, while the team that placed second received AED 2,000 and the third place was honored with a prize of AED 1,500.

MENAFN31012024003092003082ID1107789949