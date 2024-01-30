Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (FRA:3LM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

DURING THE DECEMBER 2023 QUARTER:

- 2200 tons of fresh ore mined, and 2120 tons of historical mine sweepings extracted.

- Final Environmental Authorisation (EA) received for Mining Right 83 from the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy (DMRE) of South Africa (Subject to 90-day review ).

- The Company continues to progress the due diligence process for the A$110 million (US$70 million) non-binding Term Sheet ("TGME Stream") signed with Sprott Streaming and Royalty Corporation ("Sprott Streaming").

