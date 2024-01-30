Arabian Automobiles Launches“New Year New Drive” Campaign With Exceptional Cash Rewards And Added Value Benefits

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani

Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is

delighted to announce the two-month-long“New Year New Drives” campaign. This initiative offers customers the opportunity to start the new year with a brand-new Nissan while enjoying substantial cash rewards and added value benefits on their purchases.

In the spirit of the new year, Arabian Automobiles is offering cash rewards up to AED 9,000 on Nissan Altima, up to AED 7,500 on Pathfinder, up to AED 3,000 on X-Terra, and up to AED 2,500 on Kicks. These rewards are designed to provide customers exceptional value as they choose from Nissan's range of renowned vehicles.

The Nissan Altima, known for its comfort, efficiency, and innovative features, now comes with even more reason to be the preferred choice for sedan lovers. Similarly, with its family-friendly design and outstanding performance, the Pathfinder makes for an even more appealing purchase with the added cash reward. The X-Terra, known for spacious interiors and robust design, and the Kicks, popular for its youthful appeal and connectivity features, are also part of this exciting campaign, making them more attractive than ever.

Those keen on getting behind the wheel of an all-new Patrol can also benefit from free

insurance for one year, as well as five years of free servicing and warranty. This campaign

reflects Arabian Automobiles' commitment to enhancing the customer buying experience by

providing more than a simple vehicle purchase. It invites customers to enjoy the pleasure of owning a Nissan and being part of a journey promising excitement, innovation, and

unparalleled satisfaction as they enter the new year.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates to discover more about the“New Year New Drives” campaign and explore the range of Nissan vehicles included in this offer.