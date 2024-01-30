BRUNEIAN DEVELOPED DIGITAL TELCO CRM LAUNCHED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haji Sofian Haji Mohammad Jani, Chairman of DST officially launched the Digital Telco CRM

DST Inhouse team behind the Digital Telco CRM Built

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI MUARA, BRUNEI DARUSSALAM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This January, marks the 4th year of the telecommunications industry transformation in Brunei. In the transformed new marketplace, Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST), became a hybrid between a mobile virtual network operator, a retail service provider with a triple play into Fibre to the home. The industry transformation became the impetus for DST to revamp its customer-facing systems and the backend systems supporting it.

To that end, yesterday DST launched its“Made in Brunei” Digital Telco Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. The launch was officiated by DST's Chairman, Yang Mulia Haji Sofian bin Haji Mohammad Jani.

The launch of the Digital Telco CRM is significant as it's the first instalment of further deliverables of the overall DST Digital Platform development.

Radin Sufri bin Radin Basiuni, Chief Executive Officer of DST emphasised that“Our people-first approach in developing our Digital Platform is fundamental, in 2 principles. The first principle is paramount that we develop our own local talent, developing their skills and exposure is more important than the development of the Digital Telco CRM itself.”

Key to the development of the Digital Telco CRM, is DST's business team, their business know-how, and processes, have all been developed from the cumulative experience of DST teams themselves. Together with the DST's software development team skills, building on these customer journeys is fundamental to the software development.

Andy Lai Boon Ho, Vice President Digital and Innovation, leading the project said“By realising the potential of our internal business know-hows, we explored how this can be used to support our business and customer facing teams, in this fast paced market environment. We will continue to enhance the development of our Digital Telco CRM to beyond telco features as DST gets into the Fintech space”.

“The people-first second principle is, of our customers. DST's systems must be agile in the delivery of a differentiated customer experience for the benefit of our customers, otherwise any tech development would not meet its customer objectives” Radin Sufri added.

The improved key features of the Digital Telco CRM are used to support DST's omnichannel from MyDST app, Chatbot, DST branches, 151 and 16888 call centers, web and other online channels, USSD, dealers and agents in its customer-centricity approach.

In the context of digital transformation, these smaller transformations of convergence of know-hows, software development and ultimately supporting a customer centric approach, makes up the larger transformation agenda in DST. Ongoing transformation with further enhancements to the Digital Telco CRM will be made, with the expertise of DST's in-house local talents to address customer ever changing needs.

The Digital customer experience transformation is a success story for DST as it continues to serve its growing customer base, in a highly competitive market environment.

Vivianti Yeo

Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST)

