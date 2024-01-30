Lost Souls Of Saturn Partners With Abstract Comics And Artist Rob Shields For Next Gen Comic And AR Gallery Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lost Souls of Saturn Issues 1 and 2 - Abstract Comics

The new comic will be available Feb 2 in a limited release from Abstract Comics at the W1 Curates in London, UK, opening event of the LSOS gallery experience.

- Mike Bundlie - Co-FounderLONDON, LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Worldwide electronic music sensations, Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler, Phil Moffa et. al) have partnered with Abstract Comics (HQ: Los Angeles) and artist Rob Shields to release a fully immersive augmented physical comic publication, companion AR app and immersive art gallery experience.On February 2, 2024, the first two issues of the Lost Souls of Saturn comic book series will be launched at an opening night concert event kicking off a month long LSOS show at London's W1 Curates' immersive gallery that will include floor-to-ceiling animated LED screens displaying the augmented visions from the comic book.Partnering with comic book artist and AR pioneer Rob Shields, and Abstract Comic's co-founder Mike Bundlie, the Lost Souls of Saturn comic books are a genuinely new type of totally immersive artwork, with comic pages that can be enjoyed with the naked eye or enhanced through AR to create a new type of synesthesia. Every page and panel, when viewed through the LSOS phone app, comes to life in animated 3D. This is more than just attention-grabbing, it rewards close attention and brings the viewer truly inside the story.Moreover the LSOS soundtrack is synched perfectly to the comic book in augmented reality, with the music fully integrated, looping and layering as the reader follows the panels of the comic book itself. A soundtrack that evolves as the comic book is read is the first of its kind. This could open up exciting new possibilities and collaborations in the soundtrack space, while giving the reader both a unique experience but also a heightened emotional connection to the story itself. This is music in synch like never before.The comic series, written by Shields, Troxler and Moffa with art by Shields and lettering by Bundlie follows the haphazard adventures of John and Frank, two third-rate reality hackers from Saturn who can't pay their rent. Destiny and dumb luck collide as they stumble upon the most powerful artifact in the entire universe, the Dark Cube of Power. Watch and listen as they run from the ancient demonic forces of the Black Sun white trying to make a quick buck. Irreverent and filled with 90s pop culture references, the series will be a blast for fans of retro sci fi including the films of John Carpenter and James Cameron.The monthlong exhibit will coincide with the release of the LSOS new album 'Reality' available in vinyl, cd and digital formats. This continues Lost Souls Of Saturn's previous experiments in the field of augmented reality; their AR billboards in London and Ibiza, their exploratory work in the field of 3D printing and AR markers, and their creation of Mixmag magazine's first AR triggered front cover.Lost Souls of Saturn congregate to combine music, new technologies and storytelling into an inextricably linked whole, presented within an immersive and engaging audio-visual performance environment. Challenging the convention of 'format' in every sense, LSOS transmit and engage via the mediums, to date, of vinyl record, digital , art installation, artefact, augmented reality, 360 video and live performances.Through LSOS, Troxler, Moffa et al. explore new ways to open doors of perception and challenge the ways we see our world, whilst marrying the prescient visions, political aspirations and psychedelic energy of science fiction and early rave culture, with postmodern philosophy and contemporary art.Only 250 of the first two issues will be printed for the limited edition opening night release. A second printing is scheduled for wide release on April 4, 2024 and will be available online, digitally and at Local Comic Shops. Details and an updated list of shops will be available at AbstractComics/LSOS.---About Lost Souls of SaturnlostsoulsofsaturnPrimarily LSOS are Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa, plus further opaque participants congregating to combine music, imagery, and storytelling into an inextricably linked whole, all wrapped-up in a philosophy of their own making. LSOS press contact - Duncan Clark co) / LSOS Management - Ed Cartwright (...)---About Rob ShieldsrobshieldsRob is the artist, writer and developer behind numerous AR comic books including the 2020 Auggie nominated Neon Wasteland. In 2022 he teamed up with Pizza Hut to augment pizza boxes around the world and delivery free pizza to the metaverse. This experience went on to win the 2023 Drum Award for best Metaverse Brand Experience (Pizza Hut x End of the World Pizza).----About Abstract Comicsabstractcomics / @abstractentertainmentAbstract Comics is the publishing division of Abstract Entertainment, a leading creative production company in Los Angeles, founded by industry veterans Mike Bundlie (Stan Lee Super Con, Marvel Experience) and Barry Levine (Oblivion, Hercules) that specializes in producing high concept comics and graphic novels and turning them into feature films and series. Together they recently produced Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Netflix's award-winning film Trees of Peace.

