Australian Man Banned From Leaving Israel Until December 9999 As His Wife Files Divorce

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

An Australian citizen has been barred from leaving Israel, trapping him in the country for almost 8000 years after his Israeli wife filed a divorce case against him.



Noam Huppert, 44, has been ordered by a court to either pay more than $3M in future child support payments, or he is barred from leaving the country until 31 December 9999.



The Australian moved to Israel in 2012 to stay closer to her two young children after her estranged wife returned to the country and filed a case in an Israeli court under the divorce law that has been dubbed“draconian and excessive” by human rights activists.



“Since 2013, I am locked in Israel,” he said, adding that he is one of the Australian citizens who have been“persecuted by the Israeli 'justice' system only because they were married to Israeli women”.



The court has issued a so-called“stay-of-exit” order against him, barring him from leaving the country even for holiday or work, until he pays“future debt” for the maintenance of his two children until they turn 18.

