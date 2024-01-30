NIGC head announces plans to operationalize 3,605 gas projects in ‘Ten-Day Dawn’ period

(MENAFN) According to the managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), plans have been unveiled to operationalize a total of 3,605 gas supply and network development projects during the Ten-Day Dawn period, marking the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Mohammad Chegeni further revealed that an estimated sum of approximately 230 trillion rials, which equates to about USD 460 million, has been earmarked to facilitate the completion of these projects.



These initiatives encompass a diverse array of endeavors aimed at enhancing the gas infrastructure across various regions. Among the outlined initiatives are efforts to extend gas supply services to 1,056 villages, 13 cities, and 2,518 industrial units.



Additionally, the comprehensive plan includes the implementation of infrastructure and development projects such as pipeline expansions, the establishment of pressure-boosting stations, and the construction of storage facilities, as highlighted by Chegeni.



“The implementation of these projects and the development of gas supply to cities and villages show that the social justice index in the Islamic Republic of Iran is being realized well,” the official stated

