World Defense Show 2024 Displays A Growing List Of Cutting Edge Assets

Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Excitement is mounting as World Defense Show 2024, under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, confirms a growing list of air and land assets arriving for the event in February. The air assets include established mission aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs and the latest electric aircraft, while armored vehicles and tanks, will be shown on the land side. This unique collection of manned and unmanned technology will form an effective showcase of the capabilities of future multi-domain operations.

The dynamic daily air display is led by the Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team, demonstrating their skills and capabilities in the distinctive green and white liveried two-seater trainers. In addition, the Chinese national aerobatic team, Ba Yi, will showcase their piloting expertise.

Other combat aircraft taking to the skies daily include the carbon fiber turboprop Calidus B250 light attack aircraft, the distinctive delta-winged Eurofighter Typhoon, the French Dassault Rafale C, and two roaring F-15s, while the Pakistan Air Force brings the thunder in the form of three JF-17 Thunder multirole combat aircraft. There will be daily displays of UAV capabilities, with the Red Cat Teal2, Firejet M180 and Skydio X10D all demonstrating their unique proficiencies.

Out on the apron, WDS 2024 features an incredible static display of more than 50 fixed wing and rotary aircraft, ranging from a Cessna Caravan to a Boeing Chinook. Other assets include the Airbus A320, A321, and Cougar helicopter, Sikorsky Seahawk and Blackhawk, Bombardier Global 6500, Embraer KC390 and the classic LM C130. Cutting edge electric aircraft are also on display including the Volocopter eVTOL air taxi.

Calidus also appears in the daily land demonstrations with the 8 x 8 Wahash multi-role armored vehicle, alongside the Humvee Saber Light Tactical Vehicle, SAMI's Obaya and Storm II vehicles and the all-wheel drive off-road Tatra Tactic truck.

Among the 70 land assets on display in the show's expansive courtyard area are a range of vehicles from Otokar, Terradyne, Chrystler, Oshkosh, Saab, GM and Nexter.

