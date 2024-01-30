India`s marine saves pirated Iranian vessel in Arabian Sea

(MENAFN) In a bold display of maritime prowess, the Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra, actively engaged in an anti-piracy operation in the Gulf of Aden, successfully rescued a pirated Iranian fishing boat named Iman on Monday. The operation, responding to a distress call from the vessel, unfolded along the east coast of Somalia, where the Iranian boat had fallen prey to pirates, resulting in the hostage situation of its 17-member crew.



Promptly answering the distress call, INS Sumitra intercepted the hijacked fishing boat, orchestrating a seamless operation that led to the successful release of all crew members and the vessel itself. Following the rescue mission, the Indian Navy sanitized the fishing boat, ensuring its safe and unrestricted transit in the Arabian Sea.



This commendable rescue effort comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, where the region has witnessed frequent attacks on merchant ships by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The Indian Navy's proactive engagement in anti-piracy operations takes on added significance in the face of escalating security concerns in these vital waterways.



Notably, this mission follows a similar incident last Friday in the Gulf of Aden, where the Indian Navy deployed its guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, in response to a distress call from a British oil tanker, MV Marlin Luanda, that had caught fire. The vessel, with 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew aboard, faced a perilous situation, further emphasizing the complexities of maritime security in the region. The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on the oil tanker, underscoring the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape in the Arabian Sea.



The Indian Navy's relentless commitment to safeguarding maritime security and responding to distress calls not only highlights its operational effectiveness but also reinforces its crucial role in maintaining stability and safety in the strategically significant waterways of the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.







