Rome: President Of Republic Meets With Tunisian Counterpart

On 29 January, on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome (Italy), His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, met with His Excellency Kaïs Saïed, the President of the Tunisian Republic.

The talks focused on ways and means of strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and issues of common interest.

His Excellency, the President of the Republic is participating in the two-day Italy-Africa Summit, which began today in Rome, in the presence of more than 20 African heads of state and government, 57 international delegations, representatives of the European Union, regional organizations, and multilateral institutions operating on the continent, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

