ASCO Reveals Number Of Ships Repaired Last Year

In 2023, a total of 103 different types of ships were repaired at the Zıgh Ship Repair and Construction Plant (ZSRCP) and Bibiheybat Ship Repair Plant (BSRP) of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), Azernews reports, citing the company.

According to information, 27 of the repaired ships belonged to Zıgh SRP and 76 to Bibiheybat SRP.

Last year, 7 of the ships under repair at the Zıgh SRP were overhauled, 11 were overhauled, and 9 were overhauled.

17 of the ships under repair at the Bibiheybat SRP have undergone major repairs, 42 have undergone shipyard repairs, and 17 have undergone current repairs.

The repair process was carried out following the requirements of the international convention, with the participation of highly qualified specialists from ASCO.

The main activity of ASCO's factories is to repair ships and technical equipment and to prepare various types of spare parts for ships based on orders.