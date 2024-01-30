ASCO Reveals Number Of Ships Repaired Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In 2023, a total of 103 different types of ships were repaired
at the Zıgh Ship Repair and Construction Plant (ZSRCP) and
Bibiheybat Ship Repair Plant (BSRP) of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping
Company CJSC (ASCO), Azernews reports, citing the
company.
According to information, 27 of the repaired ships belonged to
Zıgh SRP and 76 to Bibiheybat SRP.
Last year, 7 of the ships under repair at the Zıgh SRP were
overhauled, 11 were overhauled, and 9 were overhauled.
17 of the ships under repair at the Bibiheybat SRP have
undergone major repairs, 42 have undergone shipyard repairs, and 17
have undergone current repairs.
The repair process was carried out following the requirements of
the international convention, with the participation of highly
qualified specialists from ASCO.
The main activity of ASCO's factories is to repair ships and
technical equipment and to prepare various types of spare parts for
ships based on orders.
