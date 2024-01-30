Celebrities support South Africa`s allegations of Israeli genocide

(MENAFN) A crowd of prominent famous people from the sector of movies as well as television have expressed their backing for South Africa’s accusation of genocide towards Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.



Almost 24 film film artists– together with Susan Sarandon, ‘Sex & The City’ star Cynthia Nixon, Charles Dance, Carice van Houten as well as Lena Headey from the very known television series ‘Game of Thrones’ – subsidized to a chain of footages in backing of South Africa’s lawsuit towards Israel at the ICJ.



The chain, the initial of which was released on the internet on Friday, was made by the United Kingdom-located Palestine Festival of Literature. It backs “the creation of language and ideas for combating colonialism in the 21st century.”



The first footage displays the artists reading from South Africa’s 84-page claim towards Israel, which charges the Jewish country of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in its air-zone as well as land-zone bombing of Gaza in reply to Hamas’ cross-border assault on October 7.



More than 23,700 individuals have passed as an outcome of Israeli army mission in the overwhelmed territory, Palestinian health representatives have stated. Israel claims nearly 1,200 individuals were murdered in the Hamas assault, whereas additional 240 were detained as war captives.



“South Africa is highly cognisant that acts of genocide are distinct from other violations of international law sanctioned or perpetrated by the Israeli government and military in Gaza,” Irish artist Liam Cunningham, who starred too in ‘Game of Thrones,’ stated in the footage, citing the South African manuscript.





