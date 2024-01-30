Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept 15 Out Of 35 Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 15 out of 35 enemy kamikaze drones on the night of January 29-30.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 strike drones. Fifteen enemy drones were destroyed by air defense forces and assets," the post said.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force clarified that overnight into Tuesday, January 30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russia) and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and with two S-300 air defense missiles launched from the occupied Donetsk region.

The targets were destroyed in the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions.

The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs at the front-line areas, trying to hit the infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector, as well as civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia.

Ukraine's defense forces used aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups to repel the aerial attack.