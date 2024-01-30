Defunding UNRWA Defies ICJ Order, Says UN Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, warned that defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) at this critical time overtly defies the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) order to allow effective humanitarian assistance "to address the adverse conditions of life faced by the Palestinians in Gaza.""This will entail legal responsibilities or the demise of the international legal system," Albanese said in a post on its X account."The day after the ICJ concluded that Israel is plausibly committing genocide in Gaza, some states decided to defund UNRWA, collectively punishing millions of Palestinians at the most critical time, and most likely violating their obligations under the Genocide Convention," Albanese added.