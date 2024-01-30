70 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 20 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

"During the past day, there were 70 combat engagements. The enemy launched 10 missile strikes with the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, targeting civilian infrastructure in Myrnohrad, Lysivka in Donetsk, and Muzykivka in Kherson regions. Additionally, the adversary carried out 114 aerial strikes and 99 rocket attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on our troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries among the civilian population due to Russian terrorist attacks. Residential private and multi-story buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged," the statement reads.

It is noted that overnight, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 35 strikes using UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. The Air Defense Forces destroyed fifteen enemy drones.

The Russian military shelled Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Khatnie, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Novoiehorivka, Bilohorivka, Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region; Siversk, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Niu-York, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region; Shliakhove, Beryslav, Kozatske in the Kherson region with airstrikes.



More than 130 populated Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire. The operational situation remains unchanged in the Operational Command North area of responsibility in Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, actively engaging in sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our forces to threatened directions, increasing the density of mine-explosive obstacles along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka and east of Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by occupiers in the areas of Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terniv in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, preventing the encirclement of Avdiivka. Our soldiers hold the defense steadfastly, inflicting significant losses on the aggressors.



During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of populated settlements Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and eight more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continued to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where eight attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbovye and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to expand the beachhead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon attempts to dislodge our units from their positions.

During the past day, the enemy carried out eight unsuccessful assault actions. At the same time, as reported by the General Staff, our soldiers, through active actions, inflict losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weaponry, and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

Rocket troops struck two anti-aircraft defense systems, four artillery systems, and a radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.

As reported, on the night of January 29, Ukrainian defenders destroyed all eight strike UAVs launched by the Russians.