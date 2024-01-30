Global Neurovascular Devices Market To Reach US$ 3.90 Billion, By 2028 At 5.9% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled” Neurovascular Devices Market Report by Product (Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices, Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices), Application (Ischemic Stroke, Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM), Stenosis, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 “. The global neurovascular devices market size reached US$ 2.74 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.90 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Neurovascular Devices Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders:

The neurovascular devices market experiences robust growth due to the escalating incidence of neurological disorders. Conditions such as stroke, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations are becoming increasingly prevalent across the globe. This surge in neurological ailments necessitates the use of advanced neurovascular devices for precise diagnosis and effective treatment. The market responds to the growing demand for innovative solutions to address these conditions, making it a pivotal factor for manufacturers and healthcare providers to consider when strategizing their offerings. This dynamic landscape underscores the importance of staying at the forefront of medical advancements, ensuring that the latest neurovascular technologies are readily available to meet the evolving healthcare needs of patients worldwide.

Ongoing Technological Advancements:

Continuous innovations in neurovascular device technology have revolutionized the market. These advancements have made minimally invasive procedures safer and more efficient while enhancing the precision of diagnosis and treatment. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly drawn to these innovative devices due to their improved outcomes and reduced risks. This rapid technological evolution also fosters a competitive environment among manufacturers, driving further innovation and fostering the development of cutting-edge neurovascular solutions that cater to the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of healthcare professionals staying up to date with the latest advancements in neurovascular technology to offer the best possible care to patients.

Rising Aging Population:

The aging demographic profile in various regions is a major driver of the neurovascular devices market. Older individuals are more susceptible to neurovascular disorders, making early diagnosis and intervention crucial. This demographic shift ensures a sustained demand for neurovascular devices as the aging population continues to grow. Additionally, it underscores the necessity for healthcare providers and manufacturers to tailor their products and services to meet the unique healthcare needs of this expanding demographic, solidifying the long-term relevance and growth prospects of neurovascular devices within the healthcare sector. It further highlights the importance of proactive healthcare planning and investment in neurological care as societies continue to age.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Neurovascular Devices Industry:



Acandis GmbH

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Imperative Care Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Penumbra Inc.

Perflow Medical Ltd.

Rapid Medical

Stryker Corporation Terumo Corporation

Neurovascular Devices Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices



Embolic Coils



Flow Diverters

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems



Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Devices

Neurothrombectomy Devices



Clot Retrieval Devices



Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

Support Devices



Micro Catheters Micro Guidewires

Cerebral embolization and aneurysm coiling devices represented the leading segment due to their effectiveness in treating cerebrovascular conditions.

By Application:



Ischemic Stroke

Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)

Stenosis Others

Based on the application, the market has been divided into ischemic stroke, aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation and fistulas (AVM), stenosis, and others.

By End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics Others

Hospitals held the majority of the market share on account of their role as primary healthcare institutions for the diagnosis and treatment of neurovascular disorders.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the neurovascular devices market is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of neurological diseases, and extensive research and development efforts in the field.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Trends:

The global neurovascular devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke and aneurysms, which necessitate the use of these devices for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, ongoing advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated neurovascular devices that enhance their efficacy and safety pr,opelling market growth.

Moreover, the heightening awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments using neurovascular devices has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, several favorable reimbursement policies and investments in healthcare infrastructure are supporting market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

